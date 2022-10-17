Iran's sports minister Sajadi meets APC president Rashed

According to Tehran Times report, in the meeting held in the ministry’s headquarters, Sajadi praised the country’s paralympic sports’ growth and lauded head of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa who attended the meeting.

“Iranian Para athletes have stolen the show in the international fields over the past years because they’re working around the clock to get it done. Our National Paralympic Committee (NPC) is moving in the right direction,” Sajadi said.

“Iran has the potential to host the international competitions,” he added. “Kish and Qeshm Islands can be a good place to exchange knowledge and skills considering their proximity to the Arabian countries.”

Rashed awarded Khosravi Vafa a golden badge of honor of APC in recognition of his longstanding services to Iran’s NPC.

Iran celebrated the 15th National Paralympic Day in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

The Day was celebrated in Tehran in 2003 for the first time and Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has marked the event every year since then.

Rashed attended the Celebration along with Tarek Souei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Paralympic Committee, in the Iranian capital.

“It was an amazing celebration and I am proud of being here as a special guest. Creating a suitable environment and sports infrastructures for this division of society can impact personality development of the people in different levels,” Rashed said.

“Our motto is ‘we are stronger together’ in APC. Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the Paralympic Movement and we want to expand our relations with Iran’s NPC and Sports Ministry,” he added.

Iran has progressed in Paralympic sports and turned into a powerhouse nation in the recent editions.

In total, Iran has achieved 60 golds, 48 silvers and 45 bronzes since making its Paralympic debut at Seoul 1988.

MNA/TT