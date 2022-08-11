Each part of Resistance can rub enemy nose to ground

Ayatollah Khamenei, in a Thursday letter addressed to Secretary General of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhalah, hailed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement for its spirited steadfastness and resilience during the recent three-day-long Israeli military onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, stating that the group proved that any segment of the Resistance front can rub the Tel Aviv regime’s nose to the ground.

The Leader said the heroic and courageous perseverance of the group elevated its status among other Palestinian Resistance factions, thwarted the plots of the usurping Tel Aviv regime and took the Zionists down a peg.

The Leader also underlined the need for maintaining unity among all Palestinian groups.

“The usurping enemy is getting weaker, at the same time that the Palestinian Resistance front is getting stronger,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

Earlier this week, Nakhalah had pointed to the significant presence of Palestinian fighters, especially those affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement and its military wing the al-Quds Brigades, throughout Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

In his letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Islamic Jihad chief had stated that Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip vigorously withstood the latest Israeli aggression on the blockaded coastal enclave.

“We dubbed the recent bout of violence ‘Wahda al-Sahat’ (Unity of the Fields) to emphasize the unity of our nation against the enemy, which is trying to wreck it through all available means and conspiracies,” Nakhalah wrote.

MNA/