Decline of Zionist regime 'very closer than ever': Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday and stated that the Zionist regime is on the verge of decline as time passes.

At the beginning of his speech, he congratulated the Islamic Resistance Day which is reminiscent of the resistance of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement in the 33-day war and also the outset of a new chapter in the fight against the criminal Zionist regime.

He also praised the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement which managed to give a crushing response to the Zionist enemy.

The Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement proved that today each part of the Islamic Resistance alone has the ability to crush the deepest defense layers of the Zionist regime and smash their malicious will, he said, adding that under the shadow of unity, amity, and sympathy of all Resistance movements, it can be said that the decline of the usurping regime of Israel is closer than ever.

The atrocities and crimes of the Zionist regime are clear to everyone that the existence of this fake regime is threatening to spread insecurity, discord, terror, occupation and organized crime against people throughout the region, he added.

