Lebanese cleric praises Iran for continued Palestine support

According to Al-Ahed news website, Sheikh Maher Hammoud, the head of the International Union of Resistance Scholars praised Iran for its continued support for Palestine's Palestinian people while being under severe western sanctions.

The Lebanese cleric said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support the oppressed Palestinian people despite facing various pressures, ecnomic embargo and wars.

In a meeting with Kamil Baqer, Iran's new cultural attache which was also attended by the former attache Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, Sheikh Hamoud emphasized the need to support the idea of bringing together Islamic religions.

