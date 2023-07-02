Leader's viewpoint on arming West Bank realized

Ziyad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad, said that what is happening today in terms of the Resistance and its development in the West Bank corresponds to a call by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to arm the West Bank, according to Al-Quds.

Ziad al-Nakhalah made the remarks in an interview with the Iranian Al-Wefaq newspaper and said that the movement is trying to further arm the Islamic Jihad and increase its military power.

He further continued, "There was a great focus in order for the West Bank to move from a state of coexistence and calm to a state of resistance that we see today, and of course, all of this coincides with the directives of His Eminence the Leader, and during our last meeting with him in Tehran, he renewed the call for that and for the development of work in the West Bank."

He noted that efforts are underway for forming combat brigades in all the Palestinian areas in the West Bank region.

On the Islamic Jihad plans to arm the West Bank, al-Nakhalah said that these arms may be imported or be bought from the Zionists themselves.

RHM/PR