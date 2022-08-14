Resistance discourse way to overcome Islamic World’s problems

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, President Raeisi stated that it is only with the brave and courageous resistance that freedom-seeking nations can force arrogant powers to retreat.

Referring to August 14 named after the “Day of Islamic Resistance” in the official calendar of the country, he commemorated the sublime concept of Resistance and added that historical experience indicates that whenever freedom-seeking nations of the world took the path of resistance in confronting the current of domination and arrogance, they succeeded and achieved dignity and independence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi emphasized that the discourse of resistance is the only influential and effective way to overcome the problems facing the Islamic world especially the issue of Palestine.

He commemorated the name and memory of great commanders of Resistance Movement Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Martyr Haj Hossein Hamedani and stated that the noble nation of Islamic Iran and all freedom seekers in the region and world are grateful for the bravery and struggle of commanders of the Resistance.

President Raeisi then referred to the salient progress achieved in the country in the fields of science and technology and also the promotion of the scientific level of universities of the country and added that the 13th government will make its utmost efforts to support knowledge-based companies in order for them to boost.

MA/5563259