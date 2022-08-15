Zionist regime has no fate other than collapse: FM spox

Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese-based Al-Ahed website on Monday evening on the occasion of forty years since the establishment of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon and concurrent with the victory in 33-day war in 2006 and stressed that this victory became a source of pride and strength of the Resistance forces against occupying regime of Israel.

The 33-day war is "a new turning point for Islamic and popular Resistance in Palestine and a driving force behind resistance against Israel in Palestinian lands and territories”, Kan’ani underlined.

Undoubtedly, the apartheid regime of Israel has no fate but collapse, he said.

Although some Arab and Islamic governments normalized their relations with the Zionist regime, most of the nations in the region and world consider Israel as the symbole of aggression, occupation, racism and sedition, he continued.

The developments of recent days and weeks and brutal aggression of Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip on Occupied Lands and committing war crimes against Palestinian citizens are yet another evidence of the brutal and aggressive behavior of the Zionist regime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Emphasizing that a stronger deterrent power will stop the occupation, he pointed out that, today, under the auspices of model of resistance, the sacred goal, which is liberation of Palestine, will be materialized soon.

Referring to this issue that Resistance has shown its experience in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, the senior Iranian diplomat considered Resistance as a great opportunity for the nations and governments in the region

