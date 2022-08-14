Shooting attacks in Quds leave at least 9 Israeli injured

Early reports by the Zionist media indicated that there were two attacks at two separate neighborhoods of the occupied al-Quds.

They said shots were fired toward a bus on a road near the Western Wall, and also at a parking lot outside one of the gates of the Old City of al-Quds.

Hours later, Israel's Channel 12 reported that the operation was a complex one and took place at three separate places, as it targeted an Israeli bus, then a vehicle, and finally pedestrian settlers.

Israel's Kan news network said the operation was carried out by a single gunman who fired 10 shots within 10-15 seconds, targeting a bus and two vehicles, and withdrew from the scene.

The report noted that following the shooting, the regime’s forces prevented all settlers from exiting through the al-Buraq Wall in al-Quds.

Palestinian sources say a large number of Israeli forces have stormed the Silwan neighborhood of al-Quds, searching for the attacker.

They added that Israeli drones also flew drones over the Silwan neighborhood in search of the attacker, who is still at large.

The Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, reacted to the al-Quds operation, describing it as a natural reaction by Palestinians to acts of aggression committed by Israeli settlers and their daily crimes against “our people, our land, and our sacred places.”

Hamas Spokesperson Fawzi Barhum said, “The occupiers’ suppressive measures and intensification of security measures against our people in al-Quds will not weaken their resolve.”

As many as 74 Palestinians, including 37 Palestinian children, have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.

