Taiwan claims China simulating attack on its main island

Beijing on Saturday continued some of its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan in retaliation and response to what the foreign ministry described as an “egregious provocation.

”Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, claiming that they are simulating an attack on its main island, NDTV reported.

"Multiple batches of Communist planes and ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed the median line," its defense ministry said in a statement, referring to a demarcation line that runs down the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing's military overnight released a video of an air force pilot filming the island's coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

China's state broadcaster, CCTV, has reported that Chinese missiles have flown directly over Taiwan during the exercises -- a major escalation if confirmed.

Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week, in what was a highly controversial move. China repeatedly voiced its opposition to Pelosi’s trip to the disputed island, but the US official decided not to cancel her plans.

Earlier on Friday, China officials imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family.

Beijing also said it would withdraw from a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington -- most notably on climate change and defense cooperation.

