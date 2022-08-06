Amir-Abdollahian tells Yi Iran adheres to 'one-China policy'

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest including increasing economic and trade relations as well as ongoing sanction removal talks.

In this conversation, Amir-Abdollahian called for the synergistic efforts of Iranian and Chinese officials to follow up and implement bilateral agreements. In this regard, he invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Tehran.

Iranian top diplomat also spoke about the latest development in the Southeast Asian region.

Regarding US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Amir-Abdollahian condemned Americans' behavior towards Beijing.

In order to support regional stability, the Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to the one-China policy which is a legal obligation according to historical records.

Regarding the latest development in the Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian side is determined to reach a stable and strong agreement.

He also emphasized that the United States must give a realistic response to the constructive proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the agreement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also appreciated Iran's position regarding China's territorial integrity, saying that many countries in the world oppose the US's intervention in the internal affairs of countries.

Yi also stressed that the development of bilateral relations is in the interest of the two countries. Meanwhile, he expressed his opposition to unilateralism at the international level and the support for the interests of developing countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also announced his support for the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the talks, stressing the continuation of the nuclear negotiations.

He also expressed hope that the path of diplomacy would lead to an agreement.

Chinese top diplomats also called the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the negotiations logical and wise.

RHM/