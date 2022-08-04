  1. Politics
Aug 4, 2022, 1:00 PM

A day after Pelosi visit:

China begins live-fire military drills around Taiwan

China begins live-fire military drills around Taiwan

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Soon after the scheduled start at 0400 GMT, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said the drills had begun and would end at 0400 GMT on Sunday. They would include live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding Taiwan, it said.

On Wednesday night, just hours after Pelosi left for South Korea, unidentified aircraft, probably drones, flew above the area of Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen islands near the mainland coast, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, CNBC News reported.

Major General Chang Zone-sung of the army’s Kinmen Defense Command told Reuters that the drones came in a pair and flew into the Kinmen area twice on Wednesday night, at around 9 p.m. (1300 GMT). and 10 p.m.

MA/PR

News Code 189877
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189877/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News