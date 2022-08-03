FM reiterates Iran's support for One-Chine policy

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted in the Chinese Language today (Wednesday), August 3, to react to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying "Respecting countries' territorial integrity is one of the prominent principles of international law."

He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's support to One-China policy in this framework is unquestionable."

The Iranian foreign minister further said that "The United State's provocative actions have become a source of threat to international peace and stability."

Shortly after the US speaker's visit to China on Tuesday evening, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Nasser Kan'ani condemned the United States for violating China's territorial integrity, stressing Iran's support for the One-China policy.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Washington is “continuously undermining China’s sovereignty, emasculating the One China policy and even deliberately trying to artificially create an incident in the Taiwan Strait.”

