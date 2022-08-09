Syrian army thwarts terrorists plot in Idlib

A source in the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said that 3 terrorists were killed during the clashes with the Syrian army.

A soldier of the Syrian army was also martyred in this conflict.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and government opposition.

MP/IRN84847884