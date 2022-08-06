  1. Economy
Aug 7, 2022, 1:00 AM

Iran's non-oil foreign trade hits $9m in one month: IRICA

Iran's non-oil foreign trade hits $9m in one month: IRICA

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Saturday that Iran’s non-oil foreign trade stands over $9m from June 22 to July 22, 2022.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that Iran’s non-oil trade value in the 4th month of the current year (summer) registered a 19% growth as compared to the same period last year.

He put the total non-oil foreign trade volume of the country in the 4th month this year of 1401 (March 21, 2022-2023) at 10,99m tons, valued at $8.94 billion.

Iran’s total trade in imports in the fourth month of the current year registered a 26% decline.

Pointing to export destinations of Iranian commodities, he said, China was the first importer with a value of 1.403 billion dollars.

UAE stood as the second importer of Iranian goods with a value of 619 million dollars, followed by Iraq, Turkey, and India which were the third to fifth biggest importers of Iranian commodities in that period, he said.

AMK/IRN84845910

News Code 189938
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189938/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News