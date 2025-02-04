Iran, Pakistan discuss strengthen diplomatic ties

Amina Baloch, Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Monday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Deputy Foreign Ministers’ Summit.

Araghchi emphasized Iran’s dedication to expanding ties with neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan, highlighting the importance of ongoing diplomatic engagement. He reiterated President Masoud Pezeshkian’s strategic approach to fostering deeper regional cooperation.

The two sides discussed shared opportunities and challenges, focusing on concerns such as border security, drug trafficking, and illegal migration. Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Iran, particularly in addressing mutual concerns.

The discussion also covered significant geopolitical developments, including the situations in Gaza, Afghanistan, Syria, and Lebanon.

MP/