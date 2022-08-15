Iran-India trade grows by 53% in H1

Fresh fruits and oil byproducts have been cited as the most important products exported from Iran to India in this period.

Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry in its latest statistics put the total value of products exchanged with Iran from Jan. to Jun. 2022 at $1.373 billion, showing a 53 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The trade volume exchanged between Iran and India in the first half of 2021 exceeded $897 million.

According to the report, India’s exports and imports to/from Iran in the first half of the current has registered a considerable growth as compared to the same period of last year.

India exported $1.38 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first half of the current year, showing a 52 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

India had exported $680 million worth of products to Iran in first half of last year in 2021, the report added.

In general, trade volume exchanged between the two countries of Iran and India recorded a considerable hike during the 13 government under President Raeisi.

MA/IRN84853642