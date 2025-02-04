Iran warns against escalation of Israeli attacks in West Bank

Esmaeil Baghaei expressed deep concern over the escalation of Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, condemning the latest wave of violence targeting Palestinian civilians.

He also slammed the widespread human rights violations by the Israeli regime, including killings of Palestinian civilians, mass arrests, and the destruction of Palestinians' homes.

Referring to the warnings from UN human rights officials, particularly the Special Rapporteur on Palestinian rights, regarding the expansion of Israel’s genocidal campaign into the West Bank amid the Gaza ceasefire, the senior Iranian diplomat urged the international community—especially Islamic and regional nations—to take serious action to prevent further atrocities by the occupying regime.

The spokesperson criticized the continued inaction of the United Nations and the UN Security Council in halting the "genocide of Palestinians." He called on all governments to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities to stop war crimes and other grave violations of international law.

Additionally, Baghaei emphasized the responsibility of the International Criminal Court and humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the West Bank and Gaza.

