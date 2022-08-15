Iran’s value of trade with neighbors at $17bn in 4 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday that Iran’s 27 million tons of non-oil trade with 15 neighboring states, valued at $16.9 billion, in the first four months of the current year.

According to the statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 20,711,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $8.871 billion, to 15 neighbors in this period, showing a 22 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, IRICA spokesman added.

He further noted that 27.35 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $16,871,873,792, were exchanged between Iran and 15 neighboring states from March 21 to July 23, registering an 18 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to Iran’s import of products from neighboring states and added that 6,323,540 tons of goods, valued at $8,140,137,000, were imported from 15 neighboring states to Iran, registering a 13 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84855112