Philippines, US stage joint patrol over South China Sea

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The air forces of the Philippines and the United States were holding joint patrols over the South China Sea on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Philippine Air Force said.

The one-day exercise was being carried out in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine air force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo said, using Manila's term for waters in the South China Sea that fall within its exclusive economic zone, Reuters reported.

Castillo said the two Philippine FA-50 fighter aircraft and two US B1-B bombers were taking part in the exercises, which will include flying over Scarborough Shoal.

"This is not in relation to any particular issue. This is just part of the usual training we have," Castillo told a media briefing.

