Iran Armed Forces to hold 2nd stage of air defense drills

The Second Stage of the “Air Defense Power” drills is to go underway on Tuesday as part of the Armed Forces’ efforts at enhancing the country’s defensive capabilities and combat readiness.

The efforts have featured the Iranian Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s carrying out several military exercises over the past year.

The second stage of the drills is to enlist the forces’ various missile, artillery, radar, electronic surveillance, signal intelligence, and reconnaissance systems, which are being operated by the country’s Integrated Air Defense Network, PressTV reported.

Attending the earlier stage of the exercises, Iran’s top military official hailed the Iranian Army’s “upper hand” in the face of the country’s enemies.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri pointed to the Armed Forces’ deploying and drawing benefit from their prowess in the application of robotic sciences, artificial intelligence, and electronic warfare technologies, commending their “high preparedness to defend the country’s territory.”

He also praised Iranian military forces’ ability to harness modern defensive sciences and technologies.

“We enjoy the necessary readiness in the field of electronic warfare towards confronting the enemy, and [our] military forces provide the nation with security and calm in the desired and decent manner.”

The Armed Forces, comprising the Army and the IRGC, continue to enhance their efficiency and battleground preparedness as per the relevant directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MP/