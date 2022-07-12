Iran’s trade with Uzbekistan records 103% growth: IRICA spox

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Tuesday and stated that trade volume exchanged between the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan registered a 103 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the trade and economic ties between Iran and Uzbekistan concurrent with the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker to this country, he said that Iran exported 714,491 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $402 million, to the Republic of Uzbekistan, showing a 146 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA spokesman pointed to the import of products from Uzbekistan and stated that 62,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $115 million, were imported into the country from Uzbekistan, recording a 26 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Dairies, agricultural products, construction materials, bitumen, base lubricants, minerals, petro- refinery substances, pipes and profiles, fabrics, flooring, ferrous products, industrial equipment and machinery and furniture were of the main products exported from Iran to the Republic of Uzbekistan in this period, Latifi ended.

