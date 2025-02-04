Iran, Lufthansa in talks to resume flights: Iranian official

Amirani, who is also the acting chairman of Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company, said on Monday that Lufthansa and the company will hold their final meeting “within the next 24 hours”.

“We will soon witness flights carried out by this aviation group in our country,” he said, without giving an exact date and details on the planned flights.

Amirani also said that the number of transit flights over Iranian airspace has increased, as a security advisory by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) expired last Friday.

Iranian skies have enjoyed full security, with more than 700 transit flights taking place on a daily basis, he added.

On January 13, the Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hossein Pourfarzaneh announced that the Islamic Republic would resume flights to Europe in February.

He said that the first flight would be carried out from Tehran to Paris on February 31.

Flights between Iran and Europe were suspended in mid-October 2024 after the EU imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic over allegations that it had sent drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. Iran vehemently denied the allegations.

SD/IRN