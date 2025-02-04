  1. Iran
Feb 4, 2025, 9:26 AM

Iran Armed Forces stage massive air defense drill

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran started a major air defense exercise on Tuesday morning.

The second phase of the Eqtedar (Authority) 1403 war game began on Tuesday morning in the southwest of the country.

In this exercise, which is conducted under the guidance of the country’s Integrated Air Defense Network, in the southwest and center regions of Iran, the operations of discovery, identification, interception, and destruction of the enemy's hostile targets will be carried out.

The Armed Forces, comprising the Army and the IRGC, continue to enhance their efficiency and battleground preparedness as per the relevant directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

