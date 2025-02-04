Ancient Iranian instruments sound at concert in Moscow

A major concert, "Organ and Ancient Iranian Instruments," took place at the Evangelical Lutheran Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in the Russian capital, featuring the Iranian classical music ensemble "Mehrabanan" under the direction of multi-instrumentalist Hamid Reza Dadoo.

The musicians presented works by outstanding Iranian composers, including Homayoun Khorram, Ali Tajvidi, Rouhollah Khaleghi, and others. A distinctive feature of the concert was the improvisational performances featuring traditional instruments: the open reed flute ney, the Iranian goblet drum tombak, a type of frame drum daf, and the hammered dulcimer santur.

In an exclusive comment to TV BRICS, Hamid Reza Dadoo noted that the music of Iranian classical composers captivates listeners and holds their attention throughout.

"Iranian classical music is highly emotional, technical, and expressive, with great emphasis on melody. It reaches deep into the soul and stands out for its unique performance technique. When I play solo or as part of an ensemble, I can see in the eyes of my esteemed audience how the music affects them. After the concert, they approach me with kind and warm words, talk to me, and express their gratitude for the performance," shared the ensemble's soloist.

The musician also stated that during his 15 years in Russia, he has given numerous concerts and collaborated with many Russian musicians. According to him, interacting with colleagues and audiences has always brought him great joy, while the warm welcome, generous spirit, and openness of the Russian people have left him with pleasant and unforgettable impressions.

"I believe that my colleagues and I have managed, through music, to open a door to the beautiful world of Iranian culture, as well as to build a cultural bridge and strengthen the friendship between the two great, unique nations of Iran and Russia," added Hamid Reza Dadoo.

Joining him on stage were Ksenia Sviridenko (organ), Lyubov Zavyalova (piano), Aleksander Malomozhnov (violin), Ekaterina Mironova (cello), Anastasia Kutyukhina (violin), Amin Ismaillu (violin), Erfan Changizi (violin), and Yasaman Gheibolahi (vocals).

Source: TV BRICS