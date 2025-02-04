  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 4, 2025, 11:35 AM

At least five killed in prison riot in Tajikistan

At least five killed in prison riot in Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – At least five prisoners were killed and three employees were injured in a riot spurred by an attempted escape from a prison in the Tajikistan city of Vahdat.

At least five prisoners were killed and three employees were injured in a riot spurred by an attempted escape from a prison in the Tajikistan city of Vahdat, two sources in the country's security agencies told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nine prisoners armed with homemade knives attacked guards on Tuesday, according to the justice ministry which said the prisoners had tried to kill the guards and escape from the penal colony 20 km (12 miles) east of Dushanbe.

"As a result of the attack, three employees were seriously injured," the ministry said. They are in a stable condition, it said.

MP/

News ID 227890

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News