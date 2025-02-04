At least five killed in prison riot in Tajikistan

At least five prisoners were killed and three employees were injured in a riot spurred by an attempted escape from a prison in the Tajikistan city of Vahdat, two sources in the country's security agencies told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nine prisoners armed with homemade knives attacked guards on Tuesday, according to the justice ministry which said the prisoners had tried to kill the guards and escape from the penal colony 20 km (12 miles) east of Dushanbe.

"As a result of the attack, three employees were seriously injured," the ministry said. They are in a stable condition, it said.

MP/