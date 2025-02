During his visit to Tehran, Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei and Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

In the meetings, the Iraqi speaker, hailed Iran’s full support for the Islamic Ummah, especially during the Gaza war, and said that history will forever remember Iran, Iraq, Hamas and Hezbollah for their backing of the Palestinian cause.

MNA/ISNA1403111611678