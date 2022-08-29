Iran’s non-oil trade value up 30% in current admin.: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated that 161.64 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $108.868 billion, were exchanged between Iran and other countries since the start of activity of the 13th government in August 2021 up to August 23, 2022, showing a 3 and 30 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

He further noted that 121,176,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $52.296 billion, were exported from the country from Aug. 22, 2021 to Aug. 23, 2022, registering a 27 percent growth in terms of value.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the products imported into the country in this period and noted that the country imported 39,888,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $56.572 billion, since August 22, 2021 up to the end of Iranian month of Mordad in the current year (Aug. 23, 2022), showing a 13 and 31 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

