Israeli regime to send delegation to Doha later this week

Israel will send a working delegation to Qatar later this week, while Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting upon his return from the United States to discuss the Israeli position on Stage 2 of the latest Gaza deal, the Israeli PM’s office said in a statement, TASS reported.

According to it, Netanyahu has met in Washington with US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz and the US leader’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steven Witkoff.

"Following the meeting, Israel is preparing to dispatch a working delegation to Doha later this week to discuss technical details related to further implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal," the statement reads.

