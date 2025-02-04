Trump to order US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council

US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Monday to pull the US from the UN Human Rights Council and halt funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, Politico reported, citing documents it obtained.

"Trump this afternoon is expected to issue an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council and prohibiting future funding for the UN relief agency for Gaza," the report said.

In a fact sheet obtained by Politico, the White House claimed the Human Rights Council "has not fulfilled its purpose and continues to be used as a protective body for countries committing horrific human rights violations."

On October 28, the Israeli regime's parliament passed a bill banning UNRWA activities in the country in a 92-10 vote. The bill prohibits UNRWA from having offices, providing services and conducting, directly or indirectly, any activities in occupied Palestine.

