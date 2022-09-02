  1. Economy
Sep 2, 2022, 6:00 PM

Iran’s export of products to Turkey up 56% in 7 months

Iran’s export of products to Turkey up 56% in 7 months

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s export of products to neighboring Turkey registered a 56 percent growth in the first seven months of 2022 (from Jan. July).

According to the Statistical Department of Turkey, Iran exported $443 million worth of products to Turkey in the first seven months of the current year in 2022, showing a 56 percent growth compared to the same period of last year.

Turkey’s exchange of products with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the seven months of the current year in 2022 has showed a 37 percent growth.

According to the statistics, Iran-Turkey value of trade from Jan. to July 2021 exceeded $2.877, the rate of which has increased to $3.847 billion in the same period of the current year.

Based on the report, Turkey imported $2.145 billion worth of goods from Iran from January to July 2022, showing a 56 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/IRN84875117

News Code 190929
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190929/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News