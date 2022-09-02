Iran’s export of products to Turkey up 56% in 7 months

According to the Statistical Department of Turkey, Iran exported $443 million worth of products to Turkey in the first seven months of the current year in 2022, showing a 56 percent growth compared to the same period of last year.

Turkey’s exchange of products with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the seven months of the current year in 2022 has showed a 37 percent growth.

According to the statistics, Iran-Turkey value of trade from Jan. to July 2021 exceeded $2.877, the rate of which has increased to $3.847 billion in the same period of the current year.

Based on the report, Turkey imported $2.145 billion worth of goods from Iran from January to July 2022, showing a 56 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

