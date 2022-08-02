Iran’s foreign transit volume up 31% in current year: IRICA

Iran’s foreign transit of goods from the country in this period showed a 31 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated on Tuesday.

He put the country’s volume of foreign transit last year (ended March 20, 2022) at 68 percent, adding, “It is hoped that the country would witness such foreign transit growth in the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022).”

The highest amount of goods transited from the country related to the year 2014 when 13.2 million tons of non-oil goods were transited from the country in this period, IRICA spokesman added.

MA/IRN84841899