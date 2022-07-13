Iran, S. Korea vice FMs hold talks on frozen funds, ties

During the phone call, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his Iranian counterpart and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, shared the latest development of negotiations aimed at reviving a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, and other pending bilateral issues, the ministry said in a release, Yonhap reported.

Bilateral relations remain frayed over US$7 billion in Iranian funds locked in two Korean banks under US sanctions, which were reimposed after then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew from the nuclear deal. Tehran has long called on Seoul to release the funds.

During the talks, Bagheri Kani said that "the pressing bilateral issues" need to be promptly resolved, and Cho responded the Seoul government will make efforts to release the funds and resume oil imports when the Iranian nuclear agreement is restored, according to the ministry.

Seoul officials have said the fate of the frozen funds depends on the results of Iran's nuclear talks with world powers.

