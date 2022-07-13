Bagheri says insisted to S. Korea need to free Iran money

"In a phone call with Korea's first deputy foreign minister, I emphasized that the people and government of Iran expect Korea to immediately release frozen Iran's financial resources in Korean banks," Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

Bagheri Kani added, "The Korean side stated that Seoul is seriously looking for a way to solve this problem."

The tweet came after the South Korean Yonhap news agency cited Seoul's foreign ministry as reported earlier on Wednesday that senior diplomats of South Korea and Iran held phone talks Wednesday to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations strained by the issue of Iranian funds frozen here.

According to Yonhap, during the phone call, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his Iranian counterpart and chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri-Kani, shared the latest development of negotiations aimed at reviving a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and other pending bilateral issues, the ministry said in a release.

