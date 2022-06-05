DPRK launches eight missiles towards the East Sea

No damage caused by the launches has been reported as of now, TASS reported, quoting Yonhap.

Previously, the Japanese Coast Guard reported a ballistic missile launched from North Korea. The Coast Guard warned vessels in the region not to approach missile debris and to immediately report them to the authorities.

Since the beginning of this year, DPRK carried out over 10 tests. The last took place on May 25, when, according to the South Korean military, a total of three ballistic missiles were launched, including one intercontinental one.

