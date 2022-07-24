New details on arresting Mossad spies in Iran released

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Saturday announced the arrest of a network of agents working for the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.

On Saturday, the ministry issued a statement saying that the Zionist regime’s agents had been dispatched to Iran to carry out terrorist acts, but they all were identified and arrested before conducting any acts of sabotage.

Attacking agents of the Mossad spy agency was one of the most complex operations of Iran's intelligence apparatus inside and outside the country, according to Nour News.

According to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, the members of the network were in contact with Mossad through one of Iran’s neighboring countries and had entered Iran through the Kurdistan region.

The spies have been under training in one of the African countries for months and they intended to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist activities in one of the country's sensitive centers in Isfahan province.

However, they were all arrested exactly when they had planted explosive explosives in the target location.

According to the reports, the spy team had been closely monitored and observed by forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry before entering Iran's soil.

The ministry, in its statement, said that investigation and intelligence monitoring are ongoing regarding possible contacts with the arrested team inside and outside the country, and more information will be announced afterward.

RHM/Nournews