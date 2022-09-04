  1. Politics
Israel’s Mossad increases coop. with US on Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The media outlets of the Zionist regime announced on Sunday that the head of Israeli Intelligence Agency (Mossad) will depart for the United States on a security trip with a focus on the removal of sanctions imposed on Iran.

An Israeli media outlet on Sunday evening wrote that Mossad Chief David Barnea will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with the US security and intelligence officials to discuss about Iran's nuclear deal.

The Office of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime has announced that this trip will focus on intensifying security and intelligence cooperation with the US officials over Iran’s nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that Tel Aviv's efforts to prevent the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers continue.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
