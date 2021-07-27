Intelligence forces arrest Mossad terrorist network in W Iran

Following the intelligence activities of the forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, a network of members of the Zionist regime’s Spy Organization (Mossad) was arrested on the country's western border, said Director-General of Counterintelligence of the ministry on Tuesday.

He added that a big haul of weapons and ammunition, including, pistols, grenades, Winchester rifles, shotguns and ammunition was also seized during this operation.

Stating that Mossad members intended to use the equipment during urban riots and assassinations, he said that during the elections days also, the Zionist regime repeatedly attempted to carry out acts of sabotage in different parts of the country that with the timely action of the forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, their terrorist sabotages were thwarted.

