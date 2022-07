According to the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran, the detained Swedish national, in multiple previous trips to Iran, has held contacts with a number of European and non-European suspect elements who were under surveillance in the country.

The detainee has entered Iran several months ago following the arrest of another European spy to find out how the identity of the spy was revealed.

The detainee was arrested by the Iranian security forces while leaving the country.

MNA/IRIB3526278