Iran’s intelligence forces detain Israeli-linked Baha'i group

According to the Ministry of Intelligence, the detainees were directly linked to an Israeli regime-backed group called Bait al-Adl based in the Occupied Territories of Palestine under the control of the Israeli regime.

The intelligence ministry statement added that according to the obtained evidence, the Bait al-Adl gave instructions to the detained group in Iran in order to revive Bahaism in the country.

The group was tasked with promoting Bahaism in educational centers at different levels, particularly in the kindergarten across the country.

The statement added that the Iran-based group held different meetings with the Israeli regime-backed group and presented reports to the regime-based on their activities to incite protests against Hijab rules in Iran.

