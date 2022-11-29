Lebanon security forces arrest Mossad spy

The Lebanese intelligence agency announced that it has arrested another Lebanese citizen for cooperating with the Zionist intelligence agency "Mossad", Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Nov. 21, Lebanese media reported that a Mossad spy was arrested in the country.

The spy was a Lebanese citizen who was recruited in a meeting with a Mossad agent in Tanzania, according to Al Akhbar.

The change in the financial status of this Lebanese citizen raised the suspicions of his neighbors and finally, after the technical investigations of the Lebanese Army intelligence unit, it turned out that he was spying for the Zionist regime.

