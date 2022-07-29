  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 29, 2022, 6:15 PM

Israeli regime's spy detained in N Lebanon

Israeli regime's spy detained in N Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Lebanese sources reported that a Zionist regime's spy was arrested in Tripoli.

The Information Branch in Tripoli has arrested a person suspected of collaborating with the Zionist regime.

It turned out that the suspect was among the groups being recruited through social media or other agents. 

MP/PR

News Code 189609
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189609/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News