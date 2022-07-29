Israeli regime's spy detained in N Lebanon

The Information Branch in Tripoli has arrested a person suspected of collaborating with the Zionist regime.
TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Lebanese sources reported that a Zionist regime's spy was arrested in Tripoli.
The Information Branch in Tripoli has arrested a person suspected of collaborating with the Zionist regime.
It turned out that the suspect was among the groups being recruited through social media or other agents.
