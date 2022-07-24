Iran sees no limit to enhance ties with neighbors: Deputy FM

He made the remarks on Sunday evening while attending Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

In addition to clarifying regional and international policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bagheri Kani responded to the questions raised by lawmakers on a host of relevant issues.

Referring to the regional and international developments, he said that Iran sees no limit to enhance its relations with its neighbors.

The country should use all its potentials and capabilities in order to pave necessary ground for establishing stable and long-term economic ties between countries of the region, Iran’s deputy foreign minister added.

Revealing the fundamental weaknesses of unilateralism and great political and economic challenges of the United States in maintaining the position of global hegemony, Bagheri Kani emphasized that Iran's joining to "Shanghai Cooperation Organization" and "BRICS Group" of emerging economies will increase strategic power and geostrategic status of multilateralism meaningfully.

Referring to the failure of US President to achieve goals of his trip to the region, he stressed that planning to hold Astana Summit in Tehran a few days after Biden's unsuccessful trip to the region is a sign of "smartness of Iran's diplomacy" and a symbol of superiority of regional interaction discourse of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

