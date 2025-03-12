Iran, Belarus ink MoU to strengthen bilateral defense coop.

Visiting Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh met and held talks with Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus General Viktor Khrenin in Minsk on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for the expansion of military and defense cooperation between Iran and Belarus, emphasizing the strengthening of regional peace and stability as well as the development of defense diplomacy.

In addition, the Iranian and Belorussian ministers of defense exchanged their views on deepening bilateral relations.

Nasirzadeh pointed to the importance of defense cooperation, especially by utilizing the capacity of international organizations, especially taking advantage of the capacity of the two countries' presence in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in confronting common threats and combating unilateralism, and considered signing of this document an effective step in strengthening defense and security interactions between Tehran and Minsk.

The defense minister of Belarus, for his part, emphasized the need for the continuation of the defense cooperation between the two countries in line with securing sustainable security.

Signing a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Belarus in various fields reflects the deepening of strategic relations between the two countries in the defense field, General Viktor Khrenin added.

Accompanied by a defense delegation, Nasirzadeh arrived in Belarus late Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival at Minsk Airport, Iran’s minister of defense received a high welcome by high-ranking officials of the host country.

MA/6406152