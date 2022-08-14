22nd intl. building industry exhibition underway in Tehran

The international construction or building industry exhibition started at Tehran International Permanent Fairground on Friday.

According to a statement by the exhibition, the exhibition is going on for four days between August 11-14.

Different Iranian companies that are working in manufacturing construction materials have pavillions in the exhibition to showcase their products to customers.

The exhibition is aimed at creating economic policies in the construction industry, meeting the needs of the customers, trying to boost the construction industry and take it out of the current recession, introducing the latest achievements and technologies in the construction industry and related industries.

Creating suitable job opportunities for those interested and active in this field, creating internal and external interactive opportunities as well as creating a favorable competitive environment, using targeted advertising to attract suitable job opportunities and planning for maximum use of the exhibition are also mentioned as the event's goals.

MNA/