China to hold talks with Russia, Iran on nuclear issue

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – China will hold the Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue on March 14.

China will hold the Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue on March 14, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will attend the meeting in Beijing.

The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest. 

A trilateral meeting will be held between Iran, China, and Russia in Beijing on Friday this week at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the three countries, focusing on developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei also commented on the talks.

