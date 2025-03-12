Iran to receive Trump's letter in coming days

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday morning, the top Iranian diplomat stated that although former US President Donald Trump has written a letter, it has not yet been received by Iranian officials.

“The letter has been written, but it has not yet reached us,” Iran’s Foreign Minister confirmed.

He further noted that arrangements have been made for a special envoy from an Arab country to deliver the letter to Tehran in the coming days.

Araghchi addressed the request by some nations for a closed-door session at the UN Security Council, calling it an unusual and concerning move.

This request is a completely new precedent and raises serious doubts about the intentions of the countries involved, he said, adding that Tehran hopes the UN Security Council fulfills its duty to maintain international peace and security without being influenced by political maneuvering.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear development and ongoing negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been open to negotiations, but these talks must be fair and respectful,” he emphasized. “We negotiated the JCPOA in the past and continue discussions today. Although the US withdrew from the agreement long ago, we are still in talks with the three European countries. Two weeks ago, the fourth round of negotiations was held, and a new round is expected soon. At the same time, we continue our discussions with China and Russia, and on Friday, a trilateral meeting on the matter will be held between Iran, China, and Russia.”

Araghchi reiterated that Iran remains a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and that its nuclear program is fully compliant with international obligations.

“Our nuclear program is dynamic, progressing, and multifaceted, but it remains entirely within the framework of the NPT,” he said.

“We do not accept any restrictions beyond this treaty,” he concluded.

MP/6405759