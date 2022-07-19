Israeli regime presence in region only brings insecurity

The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani held a meeting with the Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi Commander of the Omani Navy in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian minister pointed to the regional and international developments and said, "Iran and Oman are located in a strategic region and the historical and friendly relations between the two countries have always had a positive impact on the region's security and stability and the strategic Strait of Hormuz."

Ashtiani stated that the broad extensive military presence of various powers in the region has complicated the security situation in the region and emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces will not help the security in the region and we believe as we have emphasized many times that the regional security could be obtained only through the cooperation of all the countries in the region."

Referring to the presence of the occupying regime of Israel in the region, the defense minister said "We believe that this regime's opening to the region will result in nothing but insecurity and that this regime is trying to legitimize itself by creating divisions among Islamic countries."

Referring to the recent visit of the US President and his presence in the region, Brigadier General Ashtiani said, "This visit cannot be in line with the establishment of stability and security in the region, and we consider his presence provocative."

The minister went on to point out, "Westerners are looking to sell their arms and military equipment to the countries in the region with promoting Iranophobia and under the pretext of creating security."

In the meeting, the Commander of the Omani Navy emphasized that the foreigners only care about their own interests by being in the region, saying "The security of the region is primarily maintained by the countries of the region."

Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi also pointed to Iran's capabilities in the fields of defense and especially in the maritime field and said, Iran should be proud of its achievements in the field of defense, expressing hope that his country could use Iran's indigenous achievements in the field of defense.

KI/IRINN