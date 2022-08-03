Iran’s export to Oman to reach $1bn by yearend: TPOI

Alireza Payman-Pak made the remarks on Wednesday and put the country’s export of non-oil goods to Oman in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 22) at $415 million, expandable to $1 billion by the yearend.

For this purpose, a tutorial workshop entitled "Iran-Oman Trade" was held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Industry and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak, the Director-General of West Asian Department of the TPOI Farzad Piltan, Deputy Embassy of Oman to Tehran Rached Al-Ghilani, Iran’s Commercial Envoy to Oman Fallah, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce Zarrabi and representatives of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) as well as Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI).

During the meeting, TPOI chief pointed to the situation of Iran’s trade with the Sultanate of Oman and said that Iran’s trade with Oman in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) registered a 99 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year due to the special attention of 13th government under President Raeisi for boosting trade with neighboring states in particular.

