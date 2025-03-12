Nezami’s poems highlight peace, justice: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian says the literary works of renowned Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi mainly revolve around themes of peace and justice.

On Tuesday, the resident issued a message addressing a ceremony to commemorate Nezami, a 12th-century Muslim poet, in Iran.

In the message, which was read out by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi, Pezeshkian characterized Nezami as a remarkable treasure of Persian literature, whose literary contributions serve as a significant inheritance for mankind.

Nezami’s messages of wisdom and love continue to echo in the minds of contemporary individuals, he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Bahghaei described Nezami as a Persian-speaking thinker, scholar, and poet on his X account.

Memorable stories of Nezami have imparted love, wisdom, and morality to generations after him, said the official.

Bghaei also said that the figure is not only a source of pride for Iranians but also a treasure of human culture.

