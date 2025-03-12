'Maritime Security Belt 2025' joint naval exercise wraps up

The 2025 Maritime Security Belt Combined Exercise ended with a naval parade of vessels participating in the drill in front of the Islamic Republic of Iran destroyer "Jamaran", northern Indian Ocean region, Iranian Navy's deputy Head of operations Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said.

In this military drill, all vessels participating in the exercise from Iran Army Navy, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy, and the navies of China and Russia held a parade in front of the Islamic Republic of Iran destroyer "Jamaran".

The naval drill was attended by the floating and flying units of the Islamic Republic of Iran's naval forces, including "Jamaran", Alvand, Bayander destroyers, and vessels of "Neyzeh", "Genaveh", "Nayband", and "Bahregan", and vessels from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, including the escort ship "Shahid Sayyad Shirazi", "Shahid Roohi" vessel, as well as Russian and Chinese destroyers.

On March 10, vessels from China and Russia entered Iran’s territorial waters in the northern Indian Ocean to participate in the 'Maritime Security Belt 2025' joint naval exercise.

These warships conducted drills alongside Iranian naval forces, including units from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

